Education: in-classroom teaching resumes Tuesday

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Education is calling for face-to-face classes starting next Tuesday the 11th, according to information obtained by Diario Libre.

Various sources said Education has sent communications to directors of schools and private schools, with the decision on face-to-face classes.

Education Minister Roberto Fulcar has consulted the different actors of the educational system to make a consensus decision regarding the return to the classroom and the fifth wave of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic.

The official met with the directors of the Association of Private Educational Institutions (Ainep), to whom he informed that this Friday they would have a decision in that regard.