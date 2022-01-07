Prosecution wants more time in Coral case

Santo Domingo.- The Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca) requested an extension of four months from the First Investigating Court of the National District to present the accusation against Major General Adán Cáceres Silvestre and the other accused of corruption and laundering. assets of the Coral case.

Wilson Camacho, head of Pepca, made the request on January 4, addressed to the court presided over by Judge Raymundo Mejía, who must decide whether or not to accept the motion of the Public Ministry.

The instance was deposited before the coordinating judge of the National District investigating courts, Kenya Romero, who will forward the request to the court to control the investigations against the accused of belonging to the alleged network that moved more than 240 million pesos (US$4.3 million) to the detriment of the State.

The defendants also include Pastor Rossy Guzmán Sánchez, her son, Police Corporal Tanner Antonio Flete Guzmán, Police Colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza, Army Sergeant Alejandro José Montero Cruz, who are kept in preventive detention for 18 months, and house arrest with surveillance. against Major Raúl Alejandro Girón Jiménez, a key witness for the prosecution.