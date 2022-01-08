Metro to partially suspend service today and tomorrow

The service suspension will be from 9:00 p.m.p.m. today until tomorrow at noon; Omsa Buses will provide the service in the intervened section.

The Office for the Reorganization of Transportation (Opret) reported for today, Saturday, the partial suspension of its service on the stretch from the Hermanas Mirabal elevated stations to Mama Tingó, as part of the expansion work on Line 1 of the Santo Domingo Metro.

The stoppage will be from 9:00 p.m. this Saturday until tomorrow Sunday at noon and is part of the project that will double the capacity of the Metro, which will allow this means of transportation to operate with 6-car trains instead of only 3, as at present.

Opera’s Press Department detailed that the works consist of pouring concrete on the platforms of the two elevated stations. In addition, for safety reasons, the electric power will be interrupted in the area of influence of this section at the necessary times.

Knowing that this interruption in the service will partially affect the movement of some users, OPRET emphasized that in coordination with the Metropolitan Bus Services Office, routes will be arranged in the intervened section to guarantee that users do not have any problems.

Likewise, the Dirección General de Seguridad de Tránsito y Transporte Terrestre (Digesett) will have a special operation to maintain order in the traffic of vehicles, which is quite heavy.

The work has an approximate cost of 26.2 million Euros.