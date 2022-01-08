More than 23,000 Covid cases in the first week of this year

Santo Domingo, DR

The first week of 2022 already has a record of 23,032 new cases of coronavirus, where every day records of infections have been established, reaching 5,968 yesterday, with an omicron variant that is already dominant in the Dominican Republic, as in other nations .

From the first to the 7th of this month the positivity has been 37.59; 44.32; 46.48; 43.27; 38.78 and 35.57%, respectively, according to the epidemiological bulletins of the Ministry of Public Health, which in that period processed 56,899 samples, between PCR and antigens.

In these bulletins, six deaths were reported, accumulating 4,253 deaths in the country.

The cases total 444,985 cases, of which 29,079 are active.

Hospitalizations

Although the authorities have said that the omicron is more contagious, but less serious, hospitalizations are increasing, as well as ventilators in use.

On the first day, the patients in normal Covid beds were 428 for a 19% occupancy and as of yesterday Public Health reported 580 admitted for 26%.

The delicate patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) on New Year’s Day were 115 for a 20% occupancy and yesterday they were 150, equivalent to 26%.

While connected to ventilators on the first day of the year there were 74 patients, 16% of the devices in use and yesterday 101 for 22%.

January 2021 had fewer cases and more seriousness.

When making a comparison between the first days of January of this year and those of 2021, it stands out that in the latter there were 4,533 and seven deaths.

Admissions were almost double that of today and on January 7th in bulletin # 294 there were 1,094 patients in normal beds, for 42%; in ICU 290 in critical conditions for 58% and 156 connected to ventilators, equivalent to 40%.

Yesterday’s Newsletter

In the last 24 hours, 24,508 samples had been processed throughout the country, of which 12,287 were from ‘Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 12,221 antigen tests.

The daily positivity was 35.57%, and that of the last four weeks was 18.10%.

To date, the accumulated number of cases is 444,985, of which 29,079 are active cases. Deaths total 4,253.

DATA

The provinces where there are more positive cases

The National District continues to lead the demarcation with the most infected by Covid and as of yesterday 2,161 new cases were reported. Santo Domingo province follows with 997 new cases and Santiago with 414.

Those with the fewest new cases are Pedernales with one case; Samaná with 2 and Elías Pina who only registered seven new infected.