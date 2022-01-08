ONAMET forecasts weak and isolated rains towards the Cibao region

The approach of a frontal system, coupled with the northeasterly wind will favor the occurrence of weak and isolated showers towards the Cibao and the central part of the country. This was forecast yesterday by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), which also said that in most of the Dominican territory there will be a mostly sunny sky with scattered clouds and little rain. Low temperatures As for temperatures, Meteorology said that they will remain a bit low, especially in mountainous areas and valleys, due to the east/northeast wind and the time of the year. For Greater Santo Domingo, the weather forecasting agency predicts scattered clouds and occasional overcast, with weak and passing showers. In Santo Domingo and its municipalities, as well as in the National District, the maximum temperature will be between 29°C and 31°C and the minimum between 18°C and 20°C.

