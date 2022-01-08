Public Health instructs to reduce the number of employees in offices

With the new resolution, the Minister of Health, Daniel Rivera, guides to take care of people at risk of coronavirus contagion. JORGE LUIS MARTÍNEZ / LISTÍN DIARIO

Telework. It recommends opting for teleworking, especially for people over 60 years of age and with comorbidities due to the risk of contagion.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health issued a series of recommendations to be applied by the population and the employer sector in the face of the new wave of Covid-19 infections, among which it cites reducing the number of employees, opting for teleworking, especially for people over 60 years of age and with comorbidities.

These suggestions, contemplated in Resolution 0002-22, are issued according to the health agency, given the need to implement guidelines that establish the requirements for the reincorporation of the population affected by Covid-19 to their respective social and productive life.

Likewise, this reincorporation to social life and the educational or work environment “must be conditioned to the confirmation that they have overcome the disease and that they do not represent a risk of transmission.”

The Ministry of Health recommends reducing the number of workers present in the workplace and opting for teleworking if necessary, particularly to people over 60 years of age or with diagnosed clinical comorbidities.

Also, favor natural ventilation in workspaces. Adequately use a mask to protect the nose and mouth and adjust its contour to the face.

It recommends employers ask their workers to complete the vaccination schedule with three doses for all persons over 18 years of age and an “optional” booster dose, which can be applied six months after receiving the third dose.

Likewise, frequent hand washing and the use of alcohol gel on hands in public places should be encouraged, in addition to avoiding crowds of people.

Seven days of rest

Public Health establishes that when a person obtains a positive result for Covid-19, is asymptomatic, or requires outpatient treatment, they must remain in isolation for seven calendar days, without the need to get a medical license.

At the end of this period, they will return to their daily work without the need for a negative test.

The resolution also establishes that those persons who have been exposed to a positive case of covid-19, as a health practice, may be tested five days after having contact with the infected person. However, if they present symptoms, they may be tested before this time.

Since last December, the country has been in an upward curve of infections caused by the Omicron variant, which has become dominant.

Yesterday, 2,161 new cases were reported in the National District alone, 997 in Santo Domingo province, and 414 in Santiago.