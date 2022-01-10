Abinader delivers RD $ 2 billion for the development plan of San Juan

Santo Domingo, DR

In March 2021, President Luis Abinader headed a council of ministers in San Juan de la Maguana and declared that the province was in a “state of emergency” due to the state of poverty and deterioration of its resources; On that occasion, he stated that the government would carry out a comprehensive development project with an investment of more than RD $ 4 billion, which will once again place it as the top zone in the production of food and agricultural inputs.

On that occasion, the head of state promised special incentives for agricultural production under greenhouses that will cover the municipalities of San Juan, Bohechío, El Cercado, Juan de Herrera, Las Matas de Farfán, and Vallejuelo; the construction and reconstruction of neighborhood roads, health centers and drinking water systems, for which the National Institute of Potable Waters and Sewers (Inapa) contemplates an investment of RD $ 1,000 million, and a hydroelectric project with the Mijo River, whose execution It will be in charge of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (Indrhi), Inapa and the Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Company (Egehid).

Development plan

would take ten months for Abinader to return to the southern province, and there, last weekend, he announced that the amount of RD $ 2 billion was delivered to Banco Agricola to execute the Plan for the Economic Development of San Juan (Plande -Vsj) that seeks to promote the economic and social progress of this province.

The president explained that the project also seeks to increase agricultural production, promote the economic and social development of the El Valle subregion, diversify crops oriented towards exports, promote productive chains that generate jobs and economic dynamism through the channeling of financial resources to the sector.

“A plan that will immediately create the San Juan Valley Integral Development Council and design an economic development scheme,” he said.

Abinader announced the promotion of a broad agricultural diversification program with the introduction of new crops such as oriental vegetables, cucumber, watermelon, melon, hot peppers, and others in demand in international markets; Likewise, a large greenhouse project will be developed in a public-private partnership in Vallejuelo and the rest of the province.

The president said that several special free zones and an agro-industrial park will be built to add value to the agricultural production of the province and that the promotion and development of potato cultivation in a public-private alliance will be promoted, with an agreement between the government and the Pepsico-Frito Lay company, to double the number of potatoes purchased in the country from 7,100 tons to 14,200 tons per year. The agreement contemplates that the expansion will be carried out in the San Juan Valley with varieties adapted to the climate and soil of the region.

School opens

During his stay in San Juan, President Abinader inaugurated the teacher Rosa María Mora Tavera initial education school, with 20 standard classrooms and three initial ones, with an investment of 86 million 966 thousand 434 pesos, in the Los Damnificados sector of this province.

The Minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascención, delivered the central speech of the act and highlighted that it is highly gratifying to accompany President Abinader where the ribbon is cut that symbolizes the delivery of the Basic School of the Los Damnificados sector, which was long paralyzed.

In addition, Abinader gave the first piezo for the Comendar-Guaroa highway.

KNOW MORE

Elías Piña Works

Yesterday, President Luis Abinader met with Elías Piña’s neighborhood councils. He announced that more than one billion pesos would be invested in infrastructure works. A feasibility study is made of the Joca dam, the designs for the Artibonito dam, three border markets, and construction of aqueducts and a sub-center of the UASD.

Joca Dam

The president said that when the bidding processes, design, and feasibility studies are finished, the construction of the Joca dam, which would irrigate 8,000 hectares, will begin.

Abinader promised that the feasibility study for the Artibonito dam would be ready in March, which will benefit Bánica, Santa Cruz, Pedro Santana, Sabana Mula, Sabanayero, Los Jobos, and Las Matas de Farfán, among others.