Flurona, the combination of COVID-19 with the flu

The effects of covid-19 and influenza have been felt hard in the Senate of the Republic since it currently supports eight members of Congress with compromised health.

In the last session of Wednesday 5, the first of the year 2022, the excuses for health reasons of the representatives of the Upper House, not counting those of the office and administrative staff, were the most striking note.

Congressmen Ginette Bournigal, Héctor Acosta, Dionis Sánchez, Bautista Rojas Gómez, and Ricardo de los Santos expressed that little by little they have been overcoming their situation with covid-19. While the same happens with Lía Díaz, Franklin Peña and Milcíades Franjul .

It is expected that for tomorrow’s session, Tuesday, the number of absences for health issues will be lower among senators.