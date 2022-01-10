COVID-19 January 10, 2022 | 11:35 am

Public Health reports 5,155 new cases of covid-19; there were no deaths

The  Ministry of Public Health reported today through its bulletin # 662 that 5,155 new cases of infections due to  Covid-19 were detected.

The positivity reaches 36.77%. There were also no deaths. Meanwhile, the fatality is currently 0.92%.

The tests processed by the governing body of health were  21,129. Of this number of tests, 12,982 are PCR and 8,147 are antigenic tests.

Meanwhile, hospital occupancy is 652 occupied out of 2,261 covid-19 beds, 152 beds of 585 for ICU, and 115 ventilators in use of 469.

Active cases reported by  Public Health stand at 33,439.
