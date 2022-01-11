Rangers fight forest fires at 3 national parks

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Environment reported Monday that they are fighting three forest fires in Sierra de Bahoruco National Park, where preliminary evidence show they were deliberately coordinated and provoked.

“Our main focus is to control and extinguish the fires, we are reinforcing the security of the place with a military presence, to later carry out the corresponding investigations. The full weight of the law will fall on those responsible,” a statement said.

Forest firefighters monitor the entire area, drawing fire breaks to prevent the fires from spreading further.

Two days ago, fires have also been registered in the José del Carmen Ramírez and José Armando Bermúdez national parks in the provinces of San Juan de la Maguana and Santiago, respectively.

According to their latest statement issued last Saturday, the forest firefighters and park rangers, have the support of members of the National Environmental Protection Service (SENPA).