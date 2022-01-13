DNCD seizes two kilos of cocaine and arrests two people in Punta Cana airport

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) seized more than two kilos, presumably cocaine, at the Punta Cana International Airport, La Altagracia province.

The anti-narcotics agents arrested two young Swiss men, 21 and 25 years old, respectively, in the check-in area when they tried to board a flight to Switzerland via Portugal from the terminal mentioned above.

After initiating the inspection process, two suitcases were seized in the presence of a deputy prosecutor. A double bottom was discovered in each of them, with 1.1 kilograms of cocaine, weighing approximately 2.2 kilograms.

The two foreigners, who, according to the investigation, were traveling together to Switzerland, are being handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of La Altagracia province to be submitted to justice for violation of law 50-88 on drugs and controlled substances.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office and the DNCD are extending the investigations to determine if others are involved in this case.

The substance seized was sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) for the corresponding purposes.