Wildfires wane at Dominican Republic southwest

Santo Domingo.- The flames are giving way in two of the fires that affect the Sierra de Bahoruco National Park, where about 100 forest firefighters are working to control them.

The information was offered by Nelson Bautista, president of the Green Action Foundation, which monitors the fires in that area through different channels, including satellite.

The environmentalist said Wednesday there was a lot of smoke, but that the fire has a tendency to subside in the areas of Los Arroyos and north of the Hoyo de Pelempito canyon.