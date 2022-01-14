Again: there is no ‘Dominican Republic solution’ for Haiti
Santo Domingo.- The Government and 30 political parties agreed to demand that the international community intervene without further delay in the Haitian situation and reiterated that there will never be a Dominican solution to the problems facing that country
The political organizations signed a joint declaration in which they reiterated the call to the international community, especially the United States, France, Canada and the European Union, to assume a serious and consistent aid and collaboration effort with the rescue of Haiti.
They fully supported the foreign policy assumed by the Dominican State and agreed to declare that “there is not and there will be no Dominican solution to the problems of Haiti in the future.
The leaders subscribed to the good neighbor policy with the Haitian people based on non-intervention and mutual respect for sovereignty.
President Luis Abinader led the meeting and read the list of parties that signed the document.
We all know the international community assistance is what is needed to stop the chaos in Haiti. However, the community is not responding to calls for help from anyone or any state.
If the RD really wants international attention it should invite United Nations troops into the country to help guard the border. Such a request would really raise some eyebrows. It would get debate that otherwise would not happen. The squeaky wheel gets the oil?