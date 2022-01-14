Again: there is no ‘Dominican Republic solution’ for Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The Government and 30 political parties agreed to demand that the international community intervene without further delay in the Haitian situation and reiterated that there will never be a Dominican solution to the problems facing that country

The political organizations signed a joint declaration in which they reiterated the call to the international community, especially the United States, France, Canada and the European Union, to assume a serious and consistent aid and collaboration effort with the rescue of Haiti.

They fully supported the foreign policy assumed by the Dominican State and agreed to declare that “there is not and there will be no Dominican solution to the problems of Haiti in the future.

The leaders subscribed to the good neighbor policy with the Haitian people based on non-intervention and mutual respect for sovereignty.

President Luis Abinader led the meeting and read the list of parties that signed the document.