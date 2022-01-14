Sectors that will not have electricity for several hours due to ETED work

The Dominican Electric Transmission Company ( ETED ) reported that the brigades would carry out preventive maintenance work on the transmission line at 138 kV (kilovolts) this Friday. Gen. Pimentel-Nagua, to maintain efficiency in transportation electrical energy in the area.

The general administrator of ETED, Eng. Martín Robles Morillo indicated that these days seek to maintain in optimal conditions the electrical infrastructures of the country. And thus guarantee a stable, efficient and quality high voltage energy transportation service, which responds to the needs of the areas to be intervened.

“We will have approximately fourteen (14) brigades displaced in the perimeter of the line,” explained Robles Morillo.

Service Interruption

Due to these jobs, the supply will be interrupted in Nagua, Payita, Río San Juan, Sánchez, Samaná and Las Terrenas, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The head of the company apologized to the users and residents who will be affected by the interruption in the power supply. “The company is committed to spare no effort to continue providing a quality service in the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI),” he pointed out.

ABOUT ETED

ETED is a decentralized state-owned electric company. Its objective is to build, expand and operate the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI), to provide high voltage electric power transmission and fiber optic telecommunications services to the entire national territory.