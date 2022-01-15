Covid active cases climbed from 8,000 to 40,000 in 13 days

Santo Domingo, DR

Forty percent of the tests processed yesterday for the diagnosis of Covid-19 were positive for the virus, detecting, in the last 24 hours, 7,174 new cases of infection, while the number of patients requiring hospitalization continues to increase at the national level.

The number of active cases of the virus, that is, people with active Covid-19 virus detected by the system, totaled 40,440, some 31,762 more than those officially registered in the country on January 1 of this year, when 8,678 active cases of the virus were reported.

The average bed occupancy rates for patients with the virus continue to show high occupancy, with general percentages of 33%, 34%, and 27%, in regular beds, intensive care beds, and use of ventilators, respectively, figures that rise when segregated between the public and private sectors and by regions, exceeding 75% in some cases.

Yesterday the country reported 740 patients hospitalized in regular beds. In addition, in Covid-19 and Intensive Care Units (ICU), 196, 128 were under mechanical ventilation.

The daily positivity stood yesterday at 39.90%, indicating that out of every 100 samples tested, about 40 were positive. In comparison, that of the last four weeks is at 28.07%, levels that show a high circulation of the virus.

Yesterday, 30,950 laboratory samples were processed, of which more than 7,000 were positive, with the National District registering the highest number of new cases with 1,822 positive diagnoses.

Seven new deaths

The country also reported seven new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths caused by Covid-19 disease to 4,266. However, the case fatality rate remains low at 0.87%.

Epidemiological bulletin number 666, issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), details that in addition to the National District, which registered 1,822 positive cases in the last 24 hours, other provinces with the highest number of cases were Santo Domingo with 1,354; Santiago with 657; Puerto Plata with 585; La Romana with 359 and Espaillat with 211.

The total number of accumulated positive diagnoses registered by the system is 489,631 cases, with 444,925 recovered. In the last 24 hours, 15,134 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 15,816 antigen tests were processed, of which 17,980 were done for the first time, and 12,970 were subsequent. The system registers 2,137 health workers who have been infected with the virus and 1,797 pregnant women, and 53,912 children under 20 years of age.

DATA

Samples

2,761,191 diagnostic samples have been processed in the Dominican Republic since the beginning of the pandemic, equivalent to 264,267 per million inhabitants.

According to health professionals, the risk groups continue to be people with comorbidities.