Three children die after gas tank explosion

The bodies of the children were found under the rubble of a bed

LA ALTAGRACIA .- Three minors between 3, 4, and 12 years old burned to death due to a fire caused by a gas leak, which caused a cylinder to explode in an event recorded in the late afternoon of this Friday in La Gallera in this city.

The explosion and subsequent fire were caused by a stove lit while there was a gas leak that had already filled the room. At the moment, the victims have not been identified.

The children’s bodies were found under the rubble of a bed that was reduced to ashes by the flames that consumed the house.

Dozens of people went to the place.

According to witnesses, the children of Haitian nationality were left locked up with a padlock by their mother, who had gone out to work.

The scene of the explosion was attended by firefighters and the Civil Defense of Higüey, as well as dozens of volunteers.