Dominican-born activist is US envoy to Spain

Madrid.- “I am here with my son and my dogs, and we are eager to get to know the city,” were the words of the Dominican Julissa Reynoso when presenting her credentials as the new US ambassador to Spain.

Reynoso promised this Monday to recover “the values that have always defined” her country and work to deepen bilateral “historical relations” “that have existed since the founding of the United States.”

“As the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has affirmed on several occasions, the United States is back to act according to the values that have always defined my country,” said the 47-year-old diplomat of Dominican origin, upon arrival at the airport. from Madrid to take charge of the American diplomatic representation.