Dominican Defense chief reiterates: border is under control

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Defense, Carlos Díaz Morfa, reiterated Sunday that the border is safe and under control without incidents.

The official made these statements at the end of a three-day land monitoring tour of the border area, where he explained that he inspected all the fortresses that house the main units of the Dominican Republic Army (ERD), the detachments and surveillance posts, as well as the units of the Specialized Land Border Security Corps (Cesfront).

Likewise, he included a visit to the fortresses of Pedernales, Duvergé, Pedro Santana Restauración and Dajabón, the 16 posts and 13 detachments of the ERD, and the intelligence units of Carrizal and Copey.