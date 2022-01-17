Expert says people can get vaccinated after overcoming the Omicron

Santo Domingo, DR

People who currently have mild symptoms of Covid-19, amid the great wave of infections that the country registers, can get their third dose of vaccine immediately recover from the disease or a month after starting with the symptoms, without having to wait a long time.

The vaccine expert, José Brea Del Castillo, president of the Dominican Society of Vaccinology, assured this, explaining that those with a complicated Covid-19 can place it one month after starting the symptoms.

He recalled that to be considered to have a complete main vaccination schedule, the person must present his third dose from the 31st of this month, according to the official provisions, so if a person has been infected during this fifth wave, he can proceed to be vaccinated immediately concludes the infectious process.

He pointed out that the United States and Latin America recommendations are that this third or fourth dose can be placed immediately after the person recovers from having had the disease or a month after starting the illness with the symptoms.

“Right now, having had the infection is not a pretext for not getting vaccinated or postponing it for two or three months; you can put it on immediately recover or if you have had a moderate illness.