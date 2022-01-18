Dominican Republic scores high marks in tourism and health

The Dominican Republic has proven to be a model of success in tourism and health in crisis management due to the pandemic, considered yesterday Congressman Áníbal Díaz.

“Everything is flowing according to a crisis. At a certain moment a peak rises, extraordinary measures are taken and control is taken,” said the deputy for the National District.

Diaz, who is part of the official delegation that is in Spain at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2022), said that as president of the Tourism Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, he feels very proud to be in Madrid together with President Luis Abinader, Minister David Collado and other officials, tracing the route that will take the country with the rest of the world in this 2022.

Before the elaboration of the work schedule for this fair, which begins on the 19th and ends on the 23rd of this month, the official congressman also highlighted the effort and synergy of Abinader and Collado to present from Fitur, both to investors and tour operators, that the recovery of tourism in 2021 is a reality, which has served to strengthen the tourist poles and therefore translates into the promotion of jobs and development for the country.