Public Health highlights damage caused by noise pollution

Through the Department of Mental Health, the Ministry of Public Health called on the population to raise awareness about the damage caused by noise and noise pollution, which generate aggression, irritability, influences on thoughts, and social sensitivity, among other factors.

In the usual Tuesday conversation, the topic “Repercussion of Noise on Health” was presented to orient the population about noise pollution, its atmospheric reflections, and its physical character in the impact on health.

Dr. Luis Siriel Ruiz explained the different consequences caused by abuse of the auditory senses, which provoke aggression, irritability, and other adverse effects to the sensory system.

He explained that “sound and noise are a wave that propagates through the air, reaches our ears and produces a sensation: when heard, it is characterized by its frequency, its sound pressure level, in a colloquial way, its energy, intensity and duration.”

The expert indicated that “areas contaminated by uncontrolled noise produce substances in the brain that prepare the individual for war.”

He also stated that this phenomenon causes cognitive damage and low productivity as it does not allow proper rest.

The director of the Department of Mental Health, Dr. Alejandro Uribe, and the Reverend Jesús Almonte also participated in the discussion and urged Dominican society to dismantle the culture of “bullosos,” so as not to continue with this inappropriate practice of, “giving a social space to noise.”

They asked the family to educate in values and to encourage young people not to promote noise.