2-hour traffic jams pummel Dominican Republic cities

Santo Domingo.- Transportation in the Dominican Republic represents one of the main challenges that affect the citizens of the main urban centers.

The levels of congestion have produced a loss of time on public roads, which translates into a lack of productivity and an effect on the quality of life of each Dominican.

Today, in cities such as Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros, which attract the largest number of trips and, therefore, the highest levels of congestion, an average of two hours are lost in traffic jams, which could be better used in productive time, leisure or family integration.