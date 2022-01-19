Abinader fires 7 diplomats

Santo Domingo. – President Luis Abinader, dismissed seven diplomatic and consular officials abroad, and attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through decree 817-21.

This presidential order, signed on December 17, was not distributed to the media as the Government Communications Directorate usually does.

The decree repeals the article that appointed Ángel Ricardo Gantier Abreu as second secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex).

He also fired Eileen Victoria Scheker Álvarez, who served as the first secretary at Mirex prior to her death, among others