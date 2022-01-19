Weather alert maintained in several provinces of the country

Santo Domingo, D.R.

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) said that weather conditions continue to be influenced by the incidence of a frontal system located northeast of the national territory, moving slowly eastward, which when combined with the wind from the east/northeast, will provide cloudy concentrations so that during the afternoon local showers and gusty winds occur towards the localities of the northern regions, northeast, southeast and the Central Cordillera.

In the other regions, skies will be scattered with clouds and scarce rains.

Due to the rains occurring, the Onamet maintains a weather alert in Montecristi, Puerto Plata, and Espaillat for possible flooding of rivers, streams, creeks, and urban flooding.

Tomorrow, Thursday, the frontal system will have left the forecast area. However, the effects of the east/southeast wind will bring some cloudy developments. There will be isolated showers and gusts of wind over different locations in the north, northeast, and Central Cordillera during the afternoon.