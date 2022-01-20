Justice must ‘set an example’ with abuser

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry of Peravia province is committed to setting an example with Alexis Villalona (The abuser of Baní) so that this case of violence against women does not go unpunished, and so that men understand that they will have consequences when they incur in physical and verbal violence against a female.

This was revealed in a televised interview by the head prosecutor of Peravia, Ángel Darío Tejeda, who announced that they will request this Thursday before the Permanent Attention Office of Peravia to impose a year of pretrial detention against this defendant for aggression against Santa Arias “If this case is not given the response it deserves, any individual who meets a female, due to a simple clash or brush of words, will do the same as Villalona did… In this case, justice will be done. The Public Ministry is committed to reaching the final consequences so that the act does not go unpunished,” said the prosecutor.