Catholics celebrate La Altagracia Day today with masses in Basilica

Higüey, La Altagracia, DR

The protocol and distancing measures are rigorous inside the Basilica Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia, in the program carried out on the occasion of the Day of the Virgin.

Starting at noon today, the activities will begin with a mass officiated by the bishop emeritus of La Vega, Monsignor Antonio Camilo. They will include more than 100 volunteers in charge of the preventive and security tasks.

The masses throughout this day of the Patroness of the Dominicans include an operation of several entities in the outskirts of the temple to maintain order with more than a thousand people involved.

The program includes a solemn mass headed by the diocese bishop, Monsignor Jesús Castro Marte, with the vice-president Raquel Peña because the president Luis Abinader is in Spain at the Fitur fair.

The Patronage of the Basilica volunteers will watch over the conservation and care of the physical plant, pieces, and accessories of the ceremonies. The program for the date includes a mass at noon by the rector of the Basilica, priest Evaristo Areché, and one in Creole with Haitian parishioners at 1:00 in the afternoon.