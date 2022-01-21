Environment pursues predators of the Baní Dunes

Santo Domingo, DR

A survey of different complaints of sand removal in and around Las Dunas Natural Monument in Baní has taken place in this protected area, under the direction of a technical commission of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources.

As part of this day of investigation, personnel from the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa) participated. In addition, according to details in the complaints, the sand reception and processing areas were also inspected.

Minister Orlando Jorge Mera has already explained that a team of technicians has taken steps to evaluate the affected area and has warned that, if the extraction of the material is proven, the Ministry of the Environment will bring those responsible to justice, following Law 64-00, of that agency.

The Ministry of Environment is responsible for caring for and preserving Las Dunas, extinguishing any threat that affects this area, and eliminating illegal withdrawals of sandy material.

It is also the competence of that Ministry to regulate those outside the core and buffer zone that can be carried out responsibly. On several occasions, Orlando Jorge Mera has reiterated that this type of violations and damages to the environment will be sanctioned with the full weight of Law 64-00, so the Ministry will be providing all the details about illegal extractions in areas very close to the coast of the Baní Dunes.

An ecotourism route

This area has been prioritized under the management of Jorge Mera, and the intention is to promote it as an ecotourism route so that Dominicans and foreigners can enjoy its landscapes.

Last year, the Minister of the Environment toured the area of Salinas, Calderas, the salt mine, and Punta Salinas beach, allowing him to dismantle a network of alleged owners who settled within the Dunes with authorizations from previous administrations.

The largest in the Caribbean

Las Dunas de Las Calderas Natural Monument, or Dunes of Baní, is the most extensive dune system in the insular Caribbean, whose mountains can reach up to 35 meters.

The protection of this area was initially contained in decree 233-96. It was later incorporated into the National System of Protected Areas in the General Law of Environment and Natural Resources, No. 64-00. Las Dunas has an area of 20 kilometers, with great scenic beauty. They protect the surrounding communities from hurricanes and are home to unique species adapted to these dry and saline environments.

The tour of Las Dunas is impressive, and one of its great attractions is that they are located in front of a beach of grand proportions, bathed by the waters of the Caribbean Sea, which lends itself to activities such as snorkeling, kitesurfing, or just enjoying a nice swim.