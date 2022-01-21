Medical congresses will deal with the main diseases suffered by Dominicans.

The country’s different medical societies will hold more than 30 medical congresses this year, most of which will be held in the tourist area of Bávaro-Punta Cana, in the eastern region.

These meetings will address the main diseases suffered by Dominicans, such as cardiovascular problems, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and obesity, among other issues.

Of the medical congresses on the agenda to date, 18 will be held in Bávaro-Punta Cana and only one in La Romana, three in the capital, two in Santiago, and one in Puerto Plata.

Journalist Pedro Angel Martinez, who compiles and edits an agenda of these conclaves entitled Calendario Farma-Salud, explained that the first of the year is scheduled for April 31. It is the IV Pan-American Congress on Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis and will be held at the Bávaro Convention Center in Bávaro.

The largest number of these scientific meetings will take place in June and October, with five in each month. In December, orthopedists and urologists will close the agenda with congresses in hotels in Bavaro.

The societies of Pediatrics, Pneumology, Neurosurgery, Surgery, and Internal Medicine, among others, have also scheduled their congresses from May to November.

He specified that around 35 percent of these medical events will be held virtually, a modality that could change if science and local and global health authorities put a stop to the covid-19 pandemic. Others will have a hybrid modality (face-to-face and virtual) and the majority will be face-to-face.

He specified that the Farma-Salud 2022 Calendar circulates in the country and the nations of Central America and the Caribbean and serves as a useful tool for medical societies and other health actors for the dissemination and visualization of their congresses during the year, as well as for commercial companies to visualize their brands and connect with decision-makers.

The health journalist clarified that this year its launching in the country was postponed until the cases of coronavirus infections are controlled and the pandemic subsides.