Meteorology forecasts clear skies

The National Meteorological Office forecast for today a mostly clear sky with scattered clouds due to the influence of the anticyclone over the country.

While in the northeast, southeast, and the Central Cordillera, it does not rule out some showers of short duration in the afternoon.

A mainly sunny sky is forecast tomorrow, with scattered clouds in the mountainous areas. As for precipitation, it will be limited to a minimum.

Daytime temperatures will be slightly warm, especially in urban areas, and pleasant in mountain and valley areas of the country’s interior, especially during the night, early morning, and early morning hours.

The maximum will be between 30 °C and 32 °C, and the minimum between 19 °C and 21 °C.