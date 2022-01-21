Pharmacies begin selling antigen tests to detect COVID-19

Prices range from 300 to 350 pesos.

Some pharmacies in the Dominican Republic began selling antigen tests for COVID-19, following the Government’s decision to facilitate access to the population and thus reduce the number of cases of the coronavirus.

The prices of the tests in the different pharmacies range between 300 and 350 pesos.

An antigen test in a private laboratory currently costs between 1,750 and 1,800 pesos, although it costs 173 pesos to the State.

Regarding the tests that will be available in pharmacies, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, said that these establishments currently have available, with sanitary registration, about six tests.

The official explained the procedure to follow after applying the test.

“If you come out positive in one of these tests, you should immediately go to one of the centers of the public network or to a laboratory.”

—Daniel Rivera

Minister of Public Health

The Union of Pharmacies Inc. made available to the Government more than 1,200 establishments scattered throughout the national territory to serve as liaisons and ensure that Dominicans can receive the COVID-19 test promptly.