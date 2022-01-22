Abinader in Fitur: It is not possible to return to restrictions due to covid

President Luis Abinader reiterated yesterday that he does not plan to re-impose restrictions in the Dominican Republic due to the situation with the coronavirus.

“It is not possible to return to restrictions and confinements, for various reasons… We have to learn to live with covid,and that is what we have been doing,” said the head of state when participating in a breakfast at the Ministry of Tourism, to publicize the details of the conclusion of the participation of the DR as a partner country of the International Tourism Fair ( Fitur ) 2022.

In addition, Abinader explained that as President, he always communicates with the Ministers of Health from different parts of the world, so the decision not to close is practically universal.

“The most important thing is that the lethality levels, even though the contagion is rising, have been decreasing,” the President emphasized.

“It is the Dominican moment.”

In order to mitigate the impact of the crisis and support the sectors affected by the pandemic, the Dominican government implemented an expansive economic policy with social subsidies, expenses in the health sector, extensions for the payment of taxes and stimulus for credits, liberalizing the regulations President Abinader explained.

“This is the Dominican moment,” he said, speaking yesterday night at a dinner offered by Banco Popular to Dominican and Spanish businessmen and investors attending the International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2022), an activity that the President took advantage of to praise the actions of Banco Popular at a critical moment for the country.