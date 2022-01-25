Few go after booster shot

Santo Domingo.- Less than a week before the entry into force of the resolution that requires those over 18 years of age to have three injections of the covid-19 vaccine to enter public spaces and access means of transport, 4 million 045 thousand 187 people who already have the second dose, have not applied the booster.

Despite the proximity of the date, the inoculation centers remain with a scarce presence of individuals in search of the third injection of the serum that combats the effects caused by the contagion of Sars Cov 2.

According to data from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), during the weekend only 18,570 people were vaccinated. Of these, 14 thousand 314 were administered the antigen for the third time, 2 thousand 575 completed the two-dose schedule and 1,681 were inoculated for the first time.

Carlos Valenzuela, who yesterday went to get vaccinated at the Karate Pavilion of the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center, urged the population to trust in the biological one, since it is the only alternative to guarantee more protection against the coronavirus disease.