Abinader evaluates unfinished works with his officials

Santo Domingo, DR

Yesterday, President Luis Abinader received information on the works started and not completed in previous administrations and those initiated by the current government during a meeting with Vice President Raquel Peña, her ministers, the provincial governors, and some general directors.

These works are schools, health centers, police detachments, aqueducts, sports facilities, housing, power lines, settlements, delivery of titles, bridges, local roads, asphalt, among other commitments made by the government in meetings with the different neighborhood associations, at the National Palace and during visits by the president to various communities.

Ministers

The meeting led by Abinader was attended by the ministers of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla; of Defense, Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa; Treasury, Jochy Vicente; Public Works, Deligne Ascención; Education, Roberto Fulcar; Sports, Francisco Camacho; Public Health, Daniel Rivera, and Economy Planning and Development, Miguel Ceara Hatton.

Also the Ministers of Public Administration, Darío Castillo; of youth, Rafael Féliz; Interior and Police, Jesús -Chu- Vásquez; Agriculture, Limber Cruz; Industry and Commerce, Víctor -Ito- Bisonó; of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, the minister without portfolio Geanilda Vásquez and of Special Projects of the Presidency, Neney Cabrera.