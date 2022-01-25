Only 2 appeals in US$92M Odebrecht bribe case

Santo Domingo.- The Specialized Attorney for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) only appealed the five-year sentence handed down against Víctor Díaz Rúa, and the defense of the lawyer Conrado Pittaluga Arzeno, who were prosecuted for the US$92 million that Odebrecht admitted to having paid in bribes.

Everything indicates that Pepca agreed with the eight-year sentence against Ángel Rondón, since in the case of this designated as the main defendant, no appeal was filed.

Nor did they appeal the sentence against Andrés Bautista, Juan Roberto Rodríguez, or Tommy Galán, against whom they did not find sufficient evidence to commit their criminal responsibility.