Only 2 appeals in US$92M Odebrecht bribe case
Pittaluga-Conrado-Angel-Rondon.jpg
Santo Domingo.- The Specialized Attorney for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) only appealed the five-year sentence handed down against Víctor Díaz Rúa, and the defense of the lawyer Conrado Pittaluga Arzeno, who were prosecuted for the US$92 million that Odebrecht admitted to having paid in bribes.
Everything indicates that Pepca agreed with the eight-year sentence against Ángel Rondón, since in the case of this designated as the main defendant, no appeal was filed.
Nor did they appeal the sentence against Andrés Bautista, Juan Roberto Rodríguez, or Tommy Galán, against whom they did not find sufficient evidence to commit their criminal responsibility.
To be blunt these sentences are too lenient considering the amount of monies, US$ 92 million plus, they stole from the people. The government crooks took bribes. The bribes were paid by Odebrecht. The funds for the bribes were the inflated costs of the constructions the government paid to Odebrecht. The Chinese offered US$900 million to build the Punta Catalina plant, Odebrecht bid was US$ 2.04 billion. It was in the bag, Odebrecht won the contract.
A common street thief would get more time. Race and class make a difference. White collar criminals are pampered. Justice is not blind, it is bought.