The Dominican Republic is 2 points less corrupt

Santo Domingo.-The Dominican Republic advances two points in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2021.

Citizen Participation says however that there is still a long way to go.

“Those two points in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), leave behind its lowest scores obtained in 2019 and 2020.”

Citizen Participation, the Dominican chapter of Transparency International, argued that this was due to the strengthening of the Public Ministry and the Chamber of Accounts, as well as “the conviction and imprisonment of powerful political figures.”

However, the civic movement considered that it is still too early and too limited for the Dominican Republic to leave the group with the most corruption in which it has remained for decades.