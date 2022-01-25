U.S. raises travel alert to Dominican Republic due to covid and crime

In September last year, the alert was lowered to level two.

Santo Domingo, DR

The United States Department of State increased the alert for travel to the Dominican Republic, increasing it to level four due to the “incidence of the coronavirus and citizen insecurity.”

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a level 4 travel health advisory level, due to a very high level of covid-19 in the country,” indicates a statement from the entity.

In addition, they indicate to their US citizens to be careful when visiting the Dominican Republic due to the recorded crime.

A description that they identify as a “summary of the country” indicates that violent crimes, including armed robberies, homicides, and sexual assaults, are a cause for concern in the Dominican territory.

They also cite that “the wide availability of weapons, the use and trade of illicit drugs, and a weak criminal justice system all contribute to the high level of crime on a broader scale.”

The detail is that the non-urban areas of the country do not have security and that the city, thanks to “a professional tourist police force, a 911 system in many parts of the country, and a concentration of resources in tourist areas,” tend to be better guarded.

They recommended their citizens “to be careful in the environment once they attend the country, not to physically resist any robbery attempt, not to show signs of wealth such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.”

Likewise, “follow the advice of tour operators and the resort regarding local security and safety concerns.”

Last alert

In September last year, the department declined to two alert levels for the Dominican Republic and eliminated the recommendation to its citizens to “reconsider travel” to the country.

This alert level is considered moderate and implies that travelers must “exercise greater caution” in relation to the health situation once they enter the country.