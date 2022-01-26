Dominican generals to remain in jail

Santo Domingo.- National District 1st Investigative Court judge Raymundo Mejía, on Tuesday granted the Specialized Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption (Pepca) an extension of two months to conclude its investigation against the four generals in the case of alleged military, police and religious corruption called Coral.

The magistrate said that he granted the term due to the complexity of the case, and that it begins to be counted from next February 16. In addition, he ratified the measure of coercion against those accused of corruption.

The Pepca had requested a period of four more months to continue preparing the accusatory document, however, it was only granted two months.