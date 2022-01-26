Road signs will be changed to better orient motorists

Santo Domingo, DR

The Road Signaling Department of the Ministry of Public Works plans to change the design of the signs on the main avenues of the capital so that each sign has more precise information on where passengers and drivers are going.

The unit, which Efraín Marte directs, informed this medium that they continue to work with the Road Signaling Plan throughout the country but clarified that they only impact the main avenues.

He recalled that, in each town or sector, it is up to the councils of the demarcations to act with the signage of the roads. “We collaborate with everything that is requested but what concerns us are the main avenues and highways, as established the law,” declared Mars.

The design on the vinyl has been changed, and now each sign will have more precise information about where passengers and drivers are going.

On John F. Kennedy Avenue, east-west, the sections of Ortega y Gasset to Abraham Lincoln have already been renovated and installed; they have the new updates of the information and design sheet. The dismantling vertical portico-type signs and flags are on Avenida 27 de Febrero, which began this year.