Delta Variant: Public Health alert still present

Although the omicron variant is the predominant one in circulation in the Dominican Republic, health authorities recommend the population be aware of the presence of the Delta variant.

The director of Epidemiology, Dr. Ronald Skewes, said that the population should not lower its guard. He indicated that out of 468 tests screened at the Dr. Defilló National Laboratory, 437 are of interest.

Likewise, 436 samples were tested for the omicron variant and 31 for the delta variant. Studies have established that the delta variant has a more complicated and deadly impact.

Public Health reiterates that it will require a vaccination card with three doses.

These variants were identified in the National District, Santo Domingo province, Santiago, and other areas of Cibao.

“For this reason, getting vaccinated and maintaining social distancing continue to be the best way to avoid contracting the virus,” said Skewes.

Also, the capacity of the National Laboratory system to perform antigen and PCR tests has been expanded.