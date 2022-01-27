Outspoken priest wants ‘serious’ probe into forest fire

Santo Domingo.- Outspoken Catholic priest Rogelio Cruz assured this Thursday that it was an “ecological crime” caused by criminal hands the fire at Loma Miranda.

He said that it is noteworthy that the incident originated in the vicinity where a multinational company proposes its exploitation.

“It leads to suspicion that this fire started near the Manaclita, which is Falcondo’s point of interest. I am not accusing anyone, I am just saying that it creates suspicion.”

The religious asked the Environment authorities to carry out an investigation “with consequences.”