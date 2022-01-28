Uncontrolled fishing menaces Punta Cana’s coast

Santo Domingo.- The violation of spaces by speedboats and indiscriminate fishing in Cabeza de Toro, La Altagracia province, affects marine biodiversity with the death of sea turtles, manta rays and other species that are impacted by boats killing or maiming them.

It is an old problem to which the authorities have turned their backs, according to experts, while biodiversity is declining with the increase in human activities in the area. The best example is the death and mutilation of turtles and other species that have increased in recent times.

Fernando Sánchez, president of the Los Arrecifes de Bávaro Ecological Foundation, told Diario Libre that with the increase in the population of Bávaro and Punta Cana, the number of boats and fishermen increases in the same proportion and the maritime coast of about 10 kilometers of beach is impacted from Arena Gorda to Cabeza de Toro.