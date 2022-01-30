Cold front in the Dominican Republic: Green alert issued for nine provinces

Tomorrow the cold front will continue to affect the country's weather conditions.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) has issued a green alert for nine provinces, due to an active cold front, located in the wind channel, which has begun to generate cloudy increases accompanied by precipitation, which could be moderate to strong at times. with electrical storms and isolated gusts of wind over different locations in the northeast, northwest, north and central regions of the country.

The provinces and alerts are: Montecristi, Puerto Plata, Dajabón, María Trinidad Sánchez, Espaillat, Valverde, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez and Monte Plata.

ONAMET report

The National Meteorology Office reported that the effects of an active cold front will be more frequent and intense towards different provinces located on the Atlantic coast, the Central Mountain Range, and some sectors of the border area.

Meanwhile, towards the other regions of the country, including some municipalities of Greater Santo Domingo, occasional showers with isolated thunderstorms and possible gusts of wind is what is expected.

National District: Partly cloudy at times. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms.

North Santo Domingo: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Showers locally afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms and possible gusts of wind.

West Santo Domingo: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms.

Santo Domingo East: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 30 °C and 32 °C, the minimum between 19 °C and 21 °C.

for this Monday

For the beginning of the working week, we will continue under the incidence of the cold front in a more direct way due to its slow movement over the national territory, which will cause cloudy developments that will generate moderate to heavy downpours on occasions, electrical storms and isolated bursts of wind.