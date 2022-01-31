Downpours spark flashflood alert in the North

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported this Monday that 1,720 people have been displaced from their homes to safer spaces, as a frontal system dumps heavy rains over the country’s northern region.

According to the report of the relief agency, 344 houses and a road were affected by the rainfall.

The COE indicated that 13 provinces remain on flash flooding alert: Montecristi, Dajabón, Espaillat, Duarte, Monte Plata, Puerto Plata, María Trinidad Sánchez, Valverde, Sánchez Ramírez, Hermanas Mirabal, La Vega, Santiago and Monseñor Noel, “in the face of possible floods, floods and landslides.”