Power plant row sparks tongue-lashing from Dominican Republic leader

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader assured that the Punta Catalina power plant will not be privatized while he is head of state and that the people are and will continue to be the sole owner of all assets and rights provided by the government for the creation of the trust that will have to manage it in a transparent manner.

In a brief speech to the country Sun. night, Abinader emphasized that there is not a single loophole in the trust submitted to Congress that suggests the privatization of that precious public good.

He stressed that the Dominican State is and will continue to be the sole owner of all assets and rights contributed by the government for the creation of the trust that will manage Punta Catalina in a transparent manner.

“It is surprising that many, out of interest or ignorance, say that a Technical Committee has the legal quality to privatize. It is known that the alienation of a public asset implies, by constitutional mandate, the approval of Congress.”