The death toll from the virus rises to 4,305

Santo Domingo, DR

Although timely knowledge, management, and treatment have reduced deaths in patients with Covid-19, as of yesterday, some 4,305 people have died from this disease in the country, according to official reports from the Ministry of Public Health.

Yesterday, the country reported the death of four people who entered the epidemiological surveillance system in the last 24 hours.

The country’s mortality per million inhabitants due to the Covid-19 disease is 412.02 per million inhabitants. This indicator worldwide is recorded at 724.98 per million inhabitants, and in the Americas region, it stands at 2,399.12.

The country’s lethality due to the pandemic is 0.78%.

The province with the highest report of deaths of people with Covid-19 is Santo Domingo, with a cumulative record of 874 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2021 to date.

They are followed in the number of accumulated deaths by the National District with 671 cases and Santiago with 666 deaths from Covid-19.

In San Cristóbal, 246 deaths are reported; in the Duarte province, 236 fatalities and La Vega and La Romana follow with 234 and 214 records, respectively.

Other provinces that exceed 100 accumulated deaths are Espaillat, with 135 cases, and Puerto Plata, with 167 deaths.

New infections

The epidemiological bulletin 682 issued yesterday registers 1,221 new positive cases of the virus captured in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 9,211 laboratory samples processed.

Of every 100 samples that were processed yesterday, 26.06 were positive for the virus, while the positivity of the last four weeks has continued to decline and stood at 28.95%.

The country accumulated 8,541 active cases of the virus yesterday and a record of 554,052 cases with a positive diagnosis.