Dominican rocket scientist wins Youth Award

Santo Domingo.- Scarlin Hernández, a 31-year-old Dominican engineer who worked on the construction of the NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) James Webb telescope, has been selected as the winner of the National Award of the Youth 2022.

The XXVI edition of the award held this Monday night was dedicated to Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Hernández, who emigrated to Brooklyn, New York in 1995, worked on the development of the codes for the James Webb control system, located some 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. It is the most advanced telescope ever built at a cost of US$10 billion.