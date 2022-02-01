Patients treated with Regen-Cov and Tucilizumab must wait three months to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Santo Domingo, DR

Within its treatment scheme against Covid-19, the Dominican Republic maintains high-cost antiviral drugs such as Remdesivir and other monoclonal antibodies such as Regen-CoV and Tocilizumab applied to positive patients who have conditions that make them vulnerable to present complications or seriousness.

These positive patients who have received monoclonal antibody drugs to treat the virus from December 1 to date must wait 90 days to apply the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the new provisions issued this Sunday by the Ministry of Public Health.

Patients treated with antivirals and other medications routinely used to combat the virus can be vaccinated from the first month after overcoming the virus.

Monoclonals

The country’s two most widely used monoclonal antibody drugs are Tocilizumab, introduced to the treatment scheme in 2020; it is a biological that inhibits the effect of a cytokine, interleukin-6 (IL-6), involved in processes inflammation and the immune system.

As well as Regeneron or Regen-Cov2 introduced to the country’s high-cost treatment scheme in September 2021, a cocktail composed of two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab, and imdevimab, acts as a rehydrating drug and prevents the patient from reaching severity.

The Dominican Republic was the first Latin American country to introduce it to the scheme, and it is frequently used as an outpatient treatment.