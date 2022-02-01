Raid in narco’s farm nets drug, cash, assault rifle

Santo Domingo.- Authorities on Tue. seized 15 bricks of cocaine in a farm owned by “Toño Leña” (Ramón Antonio del Rosario Puente), in the Ramón Santana municipality in the province of San Pedro de Macoris.

In the raid, the authorities seized 15 packages of cocaine, under the front seats, in a Vanette type vehicle, Hyundai, white, weighing 14.42 kilograms.

In addition, a Multi rifle, model AR-15, S/N GAR 000186, a magazine with thirty 5.56 caliber capsules, a bulletproof vest, US$7,720, a satellite telephone, cell phones, two communication radios, two life jackets and a Suzuki motorcycle, model AX100, year 2013.