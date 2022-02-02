Dominican Rep. prison hosted a Web crimes platform

Santo Domingo.- Being confined within the walls of the prison did not prevent inmates in La Victoria from taking advantage of the freedoms of communication technologies to plan and maintain criminal networks from the lockups.

In the military intervention to which this overcrowded prison was subjected, the authorities managed to dismantle a large technological structure that included an internet signal retransmission center so that all prisoners with access to a cell phone could have Wi-Fi connectivity, according to information from the Justice Ministry in a statement.

The center was so powerful that it even allowed residents around La Victoria prison to connect to Internet. The center was fed by a fiber optic line extended from a point located in Sabana Perdida, it said.

The inmates also had their own prison monitoring system made up of 89 surveillance cameras.