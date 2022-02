Santo Domingo.- A company owned by Deputy Altagracia Yarelys Encarnación Gerónimo is among the suppliers demanding payment of debts from the National Institute of Student Welfare (Inabie).

The amount of Inabie’s debt with the deputy’s company would exceed 12 million pesos.

The deputy, in her affidavit of assets, reported five invoices pending payment by Inabie to the company “Multiservicios Gerónimo, E. I. R. L.” of which she is “owner and manager.”